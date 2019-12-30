Trending :
Finally, Pawan makes his mind to support Amaravati farmers on capital issue

Jana Sena Party meeting has ended a while ago. At the meeting, the decision was taken to retain the capital of Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati.

Jana Sena Party meeting has ended a while ago. At the meeting, the decision was taken to retain the capital of Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati. It is decided to bring pressure on the government to give the plots to the farmers and support them. It is not possible to set up a High Court in Kurnool.

The Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has decided at a broad meeting to fight on behalf of the farmers. He said there was currently some trouble in the capital and all party leaders needed a consensus. He has instructed party leaders to give their views on a district-wise basis. After a long hiatus, Pawan emerged with his latest remarks on the three capitals.

Earlier Pawan advised party leaders not to make any comments until the government announces its final decision in trifurcation of the capital.

