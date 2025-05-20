Finish works of water resources, officials told

Eluru: State Civil Supplies Minister and District In-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar has directed officials to expedite irrigation-related work in the district. During a review meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, Minister Manohar, along with other officials, discussed issues including irrigation, siltation, employment, drinking water supply, and education. He noted the early arrival of the monsoon and emphasised completing de-siltation of canals and ponds by month-end, ensuring irrigation and drinking water for suburban areas. He highlighted that 3.81 lakh job cards have been issued under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, with a goal of 65% of work completed by June 15.

He also called for the development of horticultural crops across 14,000 hectares and aimed to increase enrollment of 13,000 students in government schools while addressing dropout rates. Minister Manohar urged the swift construction of summer storage tanks for drinking water and emphasized improving medical services at government hospitals.

Following a recent maternal death due to inadequate medical services, he mandated an inquiry and stressed accountability among medical staff. Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy added that immediate construction of a cattle shed is needed, and he clarified that admissions in Sri Venkateswara Junior College, Kamavarapukota, should continue. He also called for prompt completion of projects under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and preventive measures for mango farmers facing virus outbreaks.

District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, Nuzvid Sub-Collector Smaran Raj, RDOs Achyut Ambarish, Ramana, and officials from various departments participated.