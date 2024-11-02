Live
Just In
Fire Accident Averted in Kadapa District During Devotional Visit
Highlights
Kadapa District: A potentially disastrous fire incident was narrowly prevented in the Gandi fields of Chakrapet mandal, Pulivendula Constituency, when a Scorpio vehicle caught fire during a religious visit.
Devotees who had traveled from Badvel to the Gandi area for darshan witnessed the sudden outbreak of flames from the vehicle. Quick-thinking individuals on the scene promptly alerted others and took action to extinguish the fire before it could spread further.
Thanks to the swift response of the devotees, the situation was controlled, and no injuries were reported. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire to prevent future occurrences.
