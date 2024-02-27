A massive fire broke out from a private institute

Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out at a private educational institute located at New Gajuwaka on Tuesday.

As per the initial reports, a short circuit is said to be the reason for the mishap that occurred on the second floor of the building premises.

Following the alert received from the locals, firefighters with three fire engines reached the spot to douse the flames.









Three floors of the commercial complex were gutted due to the incident. A huge loss of property is estimated. Further details are awaited.

Police are probing into the cause of the incident.