Fire breaks out at a factory, property damage reported

A significant fire erupted at a factory located in Somvarappadu, a suburb of Eluru district

A significant fire erupted at a factory located in Somvarappadu, a suburb of Eluru district. Firefighters are currently working to control the blaze, which was reported shortly after noon.

Fortunately, a major disaster was averted as there were no employees in the factory at the time, owing to the lunch break. However, it is estimated that property damage occurred in the incident.

Local residents have expressed sigh of relief that no injuries occurred due to the timing of the fire.

