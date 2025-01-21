Fire breaks out from Pharma City

Anakapalli: Tension prevailed at Parawada Pharma City as a major fire broke out from the Metro Ken company in Anakapalli on Tuesday.

The incident happened at effluent tank belonging to the company at Thadi village. Thick flames and smoke came out of the tank at the company, while locals rushed to safer places after seeing the flames coming out of the company.

Fire extinguishers reached the spot and bringing the situation under control. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.