Fire breaks out in a lorry carrying in Anantapur, incurs a loss of 26 lakh worth biscuit packets

In a horrifying incident, a fire broke out from a container lorry, which is carrying a load of biscuit packets in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place at 44 national high way near Penugonda in Anantapur on Thursday morning, which resulted in the loss of worth Rs. 26 lakhs.

The lorry is reportedly said to be carrying Hide and seek and Parle Biscuits are moving from Hyderabad to Bangalore. There was a sudden fire in the lorry. Upon seeing this, the driver of the lorry, Venkatachalam, immediately alerted and stopped the lorry aside and informed the police.

Shortly after the lorry stopped, the container burst into flames. The biscuits, valued at about Rs 26 lakh, were burnt in the fire. Upon receiving the information, police and firefighters reached the scene and brought the fires down. While some biscuit packets were pulled out with the help of the villagers. The police have registered a case in this regard and started investigating and the driver of the lorry is also being questioned.