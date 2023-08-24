Fire breaks out in a TVS showroom, several bikes gutted in blaze

A fire broke out at a TVS showroom in Vijayawada leaving new bikes burnt in the fire, resulting in extensive property damage. The accident occurred at around 5 am on Thursday morning at the TVS showroom near Stelli College.

According to the details, the fire broke out from the top floor during the unloading process. Around 500 bikes in the showroom were affected and burnt due to the massive fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While it is suspected that electric bikes or a short circuit may have played a role, it is mentioned that the presence of lubricants in the service section contributed to the fire. Fortunately, due to the absence of staff at the time of the accident, no lives were lost.

The fire crew acted promptly and managed to control the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby stores. Upon receiving the information, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.