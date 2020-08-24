Fire erupted from a quarantine centre at Visakhapatnam

A fire broke out at Sri Chaitanya quarantine centre Valmiki block, Kommadi on Monday night.



About 64 persons were there at the centre at the time of the incident.

It is learnt that the fire accident happened due to short circuit and the computer lab in the premises was partially damaged. However, the extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.

Those availing the quarantine facility were shifted to another block as a part of the safety measure.

According to sources, no one was injured.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Police and fire officials responded immediately to bring the situation under control.