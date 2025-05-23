Fire Erupts at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

A significant fire has erupted at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, particularly affecting the Steel Melting Station (SMS-2) area. Fire crews arrived promptly after receiving reports of the incident and are currently engaged in efforts to control and extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but it has resulted in all liquid steel being released due to the accident. Authorities are warning that the property damage could be extensive as they continue to battle the raging fire. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.