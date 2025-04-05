Fire mishap at secretariat, CM directs extra safety measures

Vijayawada: A fire broke out in second block of AP Secretariat on Friday morning and the alert fire staff doused the fire immediately. The fire broke out in the ground floor where batteries were stored.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected the block along with chief secretary K Vijayanand, DGP Harishkumar Gupta, minister for home V Anitha and GAD political secretary Mukeshkumar Meena and enquired about the reasons for the fire mishap.

He directed the officials to initiate additional safety measures and set up more CC cameras. He enquired about the visit of forensic team after the fire mishap and directed the officials to find out reasons for the mishap.

The Chief Minister also inspected the batteries room in first block where CM office is situated and later inspected CMRF wing and expressed concern over unhygienic surroundings.