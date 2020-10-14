First level warning issued for Prakasam Barrage amid inflow to Krishna river increased

Heavy rains are taking a toll on the peopt of two Telugu states due to the effect of deep depression in Bay of Bengal hitting the coast at Kakinada. All the low-lying areas were inundated and the ditches and bends are overflowing freezing the public life. Meanwhile, the flood flow is increasing from to Krishna river and the first alert warning was issued at Prakasam Barrage to this extent. The disaster management department has alerted the flood-affected authorities and advised the people of the Krishna river catchment area to take appropriate precautions.

It asked the authorities to co-operate in the relief efforts and issued warnings to the people not to attempt to cross ditches, bends and canals to go to rehabilitation centers. The disaster management Commissioner K Kanna Babbu advised the people not to go for swimming in flood water.

On the other hand, with heavy rains in Telangana as well, all the highways were inundated due to the rains disrupting the Hyderabad - Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar - Chityala, Narkatpally - Addanki highways are severely. Traffic between AP and Telangana was almost halted as all the roads were flooded. Vehicles were stopped for kilometers at the AP and Telangana borders. As a result, motorists are suffering in traffic. The flood water is flowing rapidly on the national highway at Ellagiri.

All the roads were congested with flood water without even being able to divert the road. Police have warned the dwellers not to cross the floodplain under any circumstances and suggested that it would be better for people to temporarily postpone trips as all the roads are waterlogged.