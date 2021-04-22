First Oxygen Express reaches RINL in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The first Oxygen Express arrived at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited in the early hours of Thursday.

Trucks from flat wagons got down the ramp facilitated for the purpose at the plant.

Following all safety protocols, loading of liquid medical oxygen was carried out.

A ramp for Ro-Ro (Roll-on-Roll-off) service was facilitated for express at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

The seven empty cryogenic tankers with a total carrying capacity of more than 100 tonnes of LMO will take nearly 20 to 24 hours to complete the process of filling, weighing and completing safety checks as per protocol before it chugs off to Maharashtra to meet the medical exigencies of Covid patients.

The Air Separation Plant (ASP) in RINL comprises a total of five units of oxygen extraction plants. Of which, three units are of 550 tonnes capacity a day and the rest having 600 tonnes capacity per day.

On an average, ASP produces 2,600 tonnes of oxygen and 100 tonnes of liquid oxygen a day. The liquid form caters to the medical needs.

To help the states tide over acute oxygen crisis in times of the pandemic, RINL supplied 400 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to various destinations across Andhra Pradesh in the past one week.