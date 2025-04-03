First phase of NH 340C works to be completed soon

Pamulapadu (Nandyal district): District Collector G Rajakumari has assured that all pending construction works of National Highway 340C will be completed soon by resolving land acquisition and other related issues.

She emphasised the importance of expediting the project during her field visit on Wednesday to inspect the road construction progress in Rudravaram and Juturu villages of Pamulapadu mandal. Accompanied by District SP Adhiraj Singh Rana and Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, the Collector assessed the obstructions affecting the project and sought detailed reports from the authorities concerned.

Speaking to the media, Collector Rajakumari stated that all obstacles hindering the construction of the Kurnool to Atmakur stretch of NH 340C will be cleared immediately to ensure swift completion. She highlighted that near Chelimella village in Pamulapadu mandal, roadwork is currently obstructed in a 600-metre stretch due to structural encroachments and land acquisition issues. Necessary steps are being taken to resolve these matters at the earliest.

The Collector further said that once the national highway construction is completed, it will significantly benefit passengers and enhance transportation for marketing, exports and imports, thereby contributing to the district’s overall development.

Additionally, she mentioned that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the second phase of the project, covering Atmakur to Dornala, have already been submitted to the Central government after consultations with stakeholders. While awaiting approval for the proposals, the priority is to complete the first phase of NH 340C construction promptly.

Finally, the Collector urged landowners to cooperate in expediting the highway project, ensuring seamless progress in the construction work.