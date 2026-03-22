First temple-proximate food testing laboratory opened in Tirumala

Tirumala: Ensuring the safety and quality of food and water served to millions of pilgrims visiting Tirumala received a major boost on Saturday with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurating a sophisticated Food Analysis Laboratory, the first temple-proximate facility of its kind in the country.

Established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at a cost of Rs 25 crore, in collaboration with the State Food Safety Commission and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the advanced laboratory is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding public health while maintaining the highest standards in the preparation of Srivari prasadam and Annaprasadam.

After inaugurating the facility, the Chief Minister closely inspected the laboratory and examined more than 50 advanced pieces of equipment installed to conduct detailed scientific analysis of food and water samples. FSSAI executive director Panda, who attended the programme from New Delhi, and CFTRI Director Giridhar explained the functioning and capabilities of each instrument to the Chief Minister.

The newly established Water and Food Analysis Laboratory has been designed to ensure that all food items and water supplied in Tirumala meet strict safety and hygiene standards. Samples collected from various sources, including raw materials, prepared food items and drinking water systems, will be regularly tested to prevent contamination and maintain quality for devotees.

The lab is equipped with advanced technologies such as Gas Chromatography and GC-MS systems to analyse fatty acids, pesticide residues and volatile compounds, while HPLC and LC-MS instruments help detect mycotoxins, drugs and food additives.

Officials said the laboratory will regularly test raw materials used in preparing Srivari laddu prasadam and Annaprasadam meals, along with finished food products served to devotees. The facility is expected to analyse between 1,000 and 1,500 samples every month, ensuring continuous monitoring and quality assurance.

TTD chairman B R Naidu, ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, executive officer M Ravichandra, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, board members, joint executive officers V Veerabrahmam and Dr A Sharat, chief vigilance and security officer K V Murali Krishna, deputy EO (health) Somannarayana, TTD board members C Divakar Reddy and G Bhanuprkash Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.