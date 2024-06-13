First time MLA Kondapalli gets Cabinet berth

Vizianagaram : Kondapalli Srinivas, MLA of Gajapathinagaram gets an opportunity to work in the Cabinet of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Actually the selection of Kondapalli came as a surprise to everybody. The debutant MLA was lucky to secure a berth in the State Cabinet and it has attracted the attention of entire North Andhra.

Kondapalli Srinivas comes from a political family and represents the third generation. He defeated YSRCP’s Botcha Appala Narsaiah by a majority of 25,300 votes in Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency. Interestingly, Srinivas has defeated Appala Narsaiah in his first attempt.

Actually his grandfather Paidithalli Naidu was MP of erstwhile Bobbili Lok Sabha constituency from 2004-2009. Later his uncle Appala Naidu had served as MLA from 2014 and 2019 from Gajapathinagaram constituency.

Now the third generation leader Srinivas became minister from the same family. Actually Aditi Gajapathi (Vizianagaram) and Baby Naina (Bobbili) were top on the aspirants’ lost as both come from royal families with a strong political history. But the names of the both were not considered and the TDP supremo gave preference to Srinivas in allocating a Cabinet berth.

Anyhow, the selection indicates that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is encouraging youth and educated legislators to become Ministers. Meanwhile, G Sandhya Rani of Salur constituency also secured a Cabinet berth. Senior leader Sandhya Rani has defeated former Deputy Chief Minster Rajanna Dora in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Speaking to The Hans India, after taking oath as a Cabinet Minister, Kondapalli Srinivas said working with a great leader like N Chandrababu Naidu was a boon for him and it is a great opportunity to learn a lot.

Under the leadership of Naidu, there was a big scope for him to develop Vizianagaram district in all aspects. Vizianagaram will become a district with all-round development, he said.