First warning withdrawn at Cotton Barrage
Highlights
The first flood warning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB), Dowleswaram, was withdrawn on Saturday as the inflows from Godavari river upstream areas reduced from Friday.
According to the Irrigation Department officials, 9.18 lakh cusecs of floodwater was discharged into the sea from the barrage and the water level at the barrage stood at 11.10 feet.
