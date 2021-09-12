  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

First warning withdrawn at Cotton Barrage

Cotton Barrage (File Pic)
x

Cotton Barrage (File Pic)

Highlights

The first flood warning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB), Dowleswaram, was withdrawn on Saturday as the inflows from Godavari river upstream areas reduced from Friday.

Rajamahendravaram: The first flood warning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB), Dowleswaram, was withdrawn on Saturday as the inflows from Godavari river upstream areas reduced from Friday.

According to the Irrigation Department officials, 9.18 lakh cusecs of floodwater was discharged into the sea from the barrage and the water level at the barrage stood at 11.10 feet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X