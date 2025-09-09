Fishermen threaten suicide with fishing nets over CG project dispute

Puttaparthi: Members of the CG project fishermen cooperative society have issued a grave warning, stating that if justice is not served, they will resort to hanging themselves with fishing nets in front of the Collector’s office.

The warning was made by Ramana Nayak, a resident of MC Thanda in Tanakal Mandal, who, along with several other society members, participated in the public grievance redressal forum held at the Sri Sathya Sai District Collectorate on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, Ramana Nayak alleged that despite being registered members of the CG Project Fishermen Cooperative Society, unauthorized fishing activities are being carried out by others, with tons of fish being caught and sold without their knowledge or consent. He claimed that this illegal activity is happening with the tacit support or negligence of officials. “We have repeatedly approached the Kadiri RDO Office and even the Collectorate, but no action has been taken so far,” he said.

He further warned that if the district administration continues to ignore their pleas, they would take the extreme step of suicide using their own fishing nets as a mark of protest.

The fishermen have demanded immediate intervention from the district authorities to halt the unauthorized fishing, enforce proper regulations, and ensure that only society members benefit from the project.

Their emotional outcry at the public forum has drawn significant attention, raising serious concerns over the lack of transparency and enforcement in the CG Project’s fisheries management.