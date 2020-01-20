Five Andhra people died in road accident in Gujarat

In an incident, five people belong to Prakasam district died and four others sustained severe injuries in the road accident in Gujarat. According to the sources, B Nagendram, a native of Jandrapeta in Chirala mandal is residing in Ahmedabad along with his wife Durga Bhavani (22) and two children Madhuri and Rushik.

Recently, Nagendram came to his home town and told his close relative Kamishetti Subramanyam (43) that Somnath temple is near to his place, if he comes with them then he will take to the temple.

With this, Subramanyam along with his wife Rajyalakshmi (39), son Ganesh (24) and Subramanyam's brother children Akhil (11) and Kushalatha (8) traveled to Ahmedabad with Nagendram's family on the 8th of this month.

After completing the Somnath tour, they were returning back to Ahmedabad on Saturday night. As they reached near Devpara village in Surendranagar district, the vehicle in which they were traveling lost control, hits the divider and jumped to the other side of the road and collided with a lorry.

With the impact of the collision, Subramanyam, Rajyalakshmi, Ganesh, Akhil, Durga Bhavani died on the spot. Kushalatha Nagendram, Rushik, Madhuri suffered severe injuries. Where expect Madhuri, three other are said to be in critical condition. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.