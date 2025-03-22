Five arrested for murder of TDP leader

Kurnool : Kurnool police arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of Kashapogu Sanjanna, which took place on March 14, at Shareen Nagar, Kurnool. District SP Vikrant Patil held a press conference at the district police office’s Vyasa Auditorium, where he gave details of the case and the arrests on Friday.

The SP said that long-standing disputes between two families led to the murder. The accused were identified and arrested based on technical evidence and CCTV footage. Investigations are ongoing to determine if more individuals were involved.

He said on the night of March 14, 2025, around 9.30 pm, Kashapogu Sanjanna (60), father of 30th Ward corporator Jayaramudu and a TDP leader, was attacked by a group of assailants wielding knives, sickles, and clubs.

The attack took place outside the Alli Peer Veera Swamy Bhajan Mandir in Shareen Nagar, Kurnool, shortly after he had finished a bhajan session. The assailants, led by local rowdy-sheeter Vadde Anjaneyulu, included his sons, wife, and associates.

Based on a complaint filed by Jayaramudu, a case was registered at Kurnool 4th Town police station under Crime Number 95/2025. The case was booked under charges of murder and relevant sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The SP said, Vadde Anjaneyulu (52), Vadde Shiva Kumar (20) – Anjaneyulu’s son,.Vadde Tulasi (23) – Anjaneyulu’s son, Vadde Revanth (22) – Anjaneyulu’s son and Mala Ashok (30) were among the accused arrested by the police.

All the accused hail from Shareen Nagar, Kurnool. The police seized weapons, including sickles, knives, and wooden clubs, along with blood-stained clothes, mobile phones, and the cars used in the crime.