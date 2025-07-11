Five-day Rottela Panduga concludes

Nellore: A five-day Rottela Pandaga which began on July 6 at Bara Shaheed Dargah in the city successfully concluded on Thursday. According to official sources, more than 5 lakh devotees of all faiths from different parts of the country and abroad witnessed the 5-day event. No untoward incidents were reported in the mega event. Elaborate arrangements were made by the administration for the success of the event.

Devotees in large numbers were seen exchanging Rottelu on the last day at Swarnala Cheruvu which was packed with people on Thursday.

Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh, Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana, Minorities Minister NMD Farooq, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy etc have visited the Bara Shaheed Dargah during the five-day event.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy along with his family members visited the Bara Shaheed Dargah. He picked up the Arogya Rotte at Swarnala Cheruvu and offered special prayers.

On the occasion, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has thanked Collector O Anand, SP G Krishnakanth, Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan and other departments officials for their initiative for successfully conducting the 5-day event.