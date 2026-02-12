Five-day SPARK programme to nurture innovation

Visakhapatnam: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) at CMT Business School commenced a five-day SPARK programme aimed at nurturing innovation, entrepreneurial thinking, and startup culture among students.

The workshop that continues till February 14th will feature expert sessions, hands-on learning and real-world exposure to the startup ecosystem.

Participating as chief guest, Ravi Eswarapu, CEO of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, stressed the growing importance of startups and entrepreneurship in today’s economy.

He encouraged students to think beyond conventional job roles and consider entrepreneurship as a powerful career path that drives innovation, employment and economic growth. Selected students will be identified as future founders and their innovative ideas will receive complete funding support from RTIH, offering them a unique opportunity to transform ideas into successful ventures. The event was graced by Deepika Das, executive director of CMT, Krishna Mohan, director general of READ Institutions, Archana, director, Kiran Korivi, co-founder of Alcove Partners; and Imtiaz Arshad, founder and CEO of Transformix Global LLP.