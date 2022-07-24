Five dead as a lorry collides an auto in Mangampeta in Kadapa district

In a tragic incident, five members of a family died in ghastly road accident in Kadapa district. Going into the details, Penchalamma (30), the only daughter of Akula Pedda Venkatasubbamma of Obulavaripalle, is disabled by birth and makes a living by running Tiffin Centre. In this background, ten years ago, Prodduthuru Krishna Reddy from Railwaykoduru came to Obulavaripalle to do electrical work and fall km love with Penchalamma.



The couple has eight years old daughter Saishri who is studying fourth standard in Mangampet APMDC school and gave birth to a male child three months ago. Since then she stayed with her mother in Obulavaripalle. In this background, on Saturday, she along with her two children, mother Akula's Venkatasubbamma (58) and neighbour woman Vankana Tulashamma (38) went in an auto at around 4.30 pm and left for her in-laws house.

Penchalamma's husband Krishna Reddy went on a bike behind the auto. When the auto crossed Mangampet Agraharam, the oncoming lorry collided with the auto, killing Tulashamma, Saishri, three-month-old infant Kaushik Reddy and Akula Pedda Venkatasubbamma on the spot. Auto driver Balakrishna and Penchalamma of Aiyalarajupalle village were seriously injured and shifted to Tirupati RUIA. Penhalamma died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The auto driver is fighting to his death. No one could comfort Krishna Reddy who was mourning the loss of his wife, two children and his aunt.

Meanwhile, Lakshminarayana, the husband of Tulabhamma, who died in this accident, is making a living by driving an auto. As five people were killed in a road accident, the village was struck in tragedy.