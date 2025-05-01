Five die in car accident

Nellore: Five died on spot and one severely injured after a car rammed into a house at Pothireddypalem village of Kovur mandal on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as K. Venkataramanaiah 60 Pothireddypalem of Kovur mandal(house owner) V. Abhishek Raj 22, M. Naresh Naik 23, (Ananthapur district), M. Jeevan Chandrareddy 23 (Nellore City), V. Yegnesh 22 (Prakasam district), A. Abhisesi Purushotham 23 (Tirupati city of Balaji district). Police suspected that over speed might have reasoned for occuring the mishap.

All deceased persons were pursuing Second Year MBBS in Narayana Medical College in Nellore City.

According to the sources while the deceased returning by a car after attending engagement programme of his friend sister at Butchireddy Palem mandal, when the vehicle in which they are traveling reached at the Petrol Bunk located on Mumbai National highway at Pothireddypalem village it was reportedly rammed in to a house as the driver lost control over the steering leads the accident.

House owner K. Venkataramanaiah who was sleeping in the house died on spot remaining persons succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city. One V. Navaneeth Sankar 23 of YSR Kadapa district who was also injured in the incident shifted to GGH nellore where condition of him stated to be critical.