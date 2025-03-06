Five killed and several injured in two separate road accidents on Vizag and Eluru

Two separate road accidents reported in Andhra Pradesh resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left several others critically injured.

In Visakhapatnam, within the Kancharapalem police station limits, a significant accident occurred just after midnight when a two-wheeler crashed into a tree. The fatal incident involved two young men who lost their lives at the scene. The accident transpired on the route from Railway New Colony to Kancharapalem. Upon receiving the report, police promptly arrived at the location, and the bodies were transported to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in Eluru, a tragic collision occurred on the national highway at Chodimella, where a lorry collided with a private travel bus. The accident proved deadly, claiming the lives of three passengers and injuring approximately 20 others, with several victims reported to be in critical condition. The bus, which was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada, was involved in the unfortunate mishap. Law enforcement arrived quickly at the scene to assist, transporting the injured individuals to Eluru Hospital for treatment. A case has also been registered here, and an investigation is underway