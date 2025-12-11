APNGGO Assn’s Mylavaram unit elected unanimously

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers (APNGGOs) Association’s Mylavaram Taluka Unit within the NTR district was unanimously elected, reflecting the unity and collective spirit of government employees, said District President D Satyanarayana Reddy and Secretary P Ramesh. They congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and urged them to uphold the trust placed in them by fellow employees.

The oath-taking ceremony for the new committee was held on Wednesday at the R&B Guest House in Mylavaram, where district leaders participated as chief guests. Addressing the gathering, Satyanarayana Reddy and Ramesh noted that the APNGGOs Association has a 75-year history of fighting for employees’ rights, welfare, and service benefits. They said the association continues to play a crucial role in bringing employees’, teachers’, and pensioners’ issues to the notice of the government for resolution. Election Officer M Raju Babu announced that SD Waziruddin Khadeer and Ch Narasimha Rao, panel members, were unanimously elected. Khadeer will serve as President, while D Ravi Kumar was elected Vice-President, Ch Narasimharao as Secretary, and NN Satyanarayana as Treasurer. Assistant Election Officer KV Shiva Reddy and observers G Ramakrishna supervised the process.

The event was attended by Vijayawada City Unit Vice-President Rajasekhar, Ward Secretariat Presidents, former leaders, APNGGOs members from Mylavaram, employees from various departments, and retired staff.