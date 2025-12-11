Kavitha vows to respond to MLA's allegations with evidence

Hyderabad: Stating that the Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishan Rao targeting her personally shows his frustration, the Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said that she would respond to all the allegations with evidence.

The Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha officially started the “Jagruthi Janambata” programme in Hyderabad district on Wednesday. “Krishna Rao personally targeting me only shows his frustration. I will respond to all his allegations with evidence. I am not hurt by his words. I will hold a press conference with documents to counter each and every allegation he made. I only mentioned the problems that have existed in Kukatpally for the past 15 years. I am not affected by his comments. People are observing everything. Neither the ruling party nor the opposition is doing their job. Jagruthi is working as people’s voice,” said Kavitha.

As part of the Janambata, she visited the Bowenpally Government School in the Cantonment constituency. During her visit, Kavitha interacted with students and teachers, inquired about their needs, and discussed their academic environment. She emphasised that education plays a crucial role in social development and assured that Telangana Jagruthi would extend all necessary support to the school and its students. Kavitha said, “Today we are at the Government School in Bowenpally, in the Cantonment area. Under the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ programme, this school has been improved.

However, it still lacks a compound wall and CCTV cameras. We will arrange for those,” said Kavitha. The Jagruthi leader said that she will solve people’s problems as much as possible. “In the previous government, I was limited to Nizamabad. I couldn’t see what was happening across the state. Through the ‘Janam Baata’ programme, I am trying to understand what has happened and what hasn’t after Telangana was formed. We will do whatever we can, and for the remaining issues, we will bring pressure on the government. We will call good things good, and bad things bad,” she said.