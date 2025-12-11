‘Visionless’ document draws Vinod Kumar’s ire

Hyderabad: Former MP B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that the concept of CURE, PURE, and RARE was wrong and the Vision 2047 document released by the government was unscientific. Finding fault with the government for declaring major towns in Telangana as rural areas, Vinod said that this concept was fundamentally wrong. He stated that there was nothing wrong in organising the Global Summit but questioned the extent to which the decisions taken in the name of the Global Summit were feasible.

Vinod Kumar said that in their haste, the government was showing that thousands of crores of investments were coming. He said it was acceptable to attract investments, but people should not be deceived by placing excessive hopes on them. He said that the actual arrival of investments depends on the actions of the state government.

“On the one hand, the Chief Minister says that Telangana was bankrupt and there were no loans. Revanth Reddy should realise that the comments made by him were damaging the prospects of Telangana. Even when such global summits are held, words like 'Telangana is bankrupt,' and 'There is nothing in Telangana, it is in debt,' should be stopped,” the former MP said.