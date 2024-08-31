Live
- Udupi’s historic taluk office building faces demolition
- From Sept 1, power will be disconnected if bills are not paid
- AAP, BJP claim councillors from other side ready to defect
- 'Constitutional crisis': BJP MLAs meet Prez
- Spot counselling for BTech AE, FT courses at PJTSAU
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners with Union Bank of India to Offer Comprehensive Vehicle Financing Options
- Nibav launches Advanced Series 4 Home Lifts for Homeowners of Vizag, Aims to Elevate Luxury and Convenience in Homes
- HC directs HYDRA, revenue officials to issue notice to MLA Palla’s institutions before demolition
- RSP advises CM against community-linked initiatives in govt schools
- No bulldozer raj in TG, please: KTR to Kharge
Five workers fell sick, inhaling a chemical leak
Visakhapatnam: Five workers developed suffocation due to a chemical powder leak at the Sravan Shipping Services pvt Ltd at Mulagada.
The incident happened on Friday night. The victims were immediately shifted to a private hospital at Sheela Nagar as they developed discomfort after inhaling the chemical.
Upon receiving the information, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi visited the victims in the hospital last night.
On Saturday, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu, health officials, visited the hospital to check the condition of the victims.
Meanwhile, about 50 students of Bonduguda Girijana Sankshema Girls Ashram High School fell sick after consuming food at Dumbriguda mandal in Araku Valley. They were admitted to Araku Valley Area Hospital.