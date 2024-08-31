Five workers fell sick, inhaling a chemical leak

Visakhapatnam: Five workers developed suffocation due to a chemical powder leak at the Sravan Shipping Services pvt Ltd at Mulagada.

The incident happened on Friday night. The victims were immediately shifted to a private hospital at Sheela Nagar as they developed discomfort after inhaling the chemical.

Upon receiving the information, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi visited the victims in the hospital last night.

On Saturday, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu, health officials, visited the hospital to check the condition of the victims.

Meanwhile, about 50 students of Bonduguda Girijana Sankshema Girls Ashram High School fell sick after consuming food at Dumbriguda mandal in Araku Valley. They were admitted to Araku Valley Area Hospital.