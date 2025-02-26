Five Young Men Missing in Godavari River at Tadipudi

A heartbreaking incident occurred on the occasion of Mahashivratri as five young men went missing while bathing in the Godavari river at Tadipudi. The incident has left the local community in shock and distress.

Authorities received reports of the youths' disappearance shortly after the celebration commenced. In response, police swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. They initiated a search operation in collaboration with a team of experienced divers to locate the missing individuals.

As families and friends anxiously await news, search efforts continue in hopes of bringing the young men back safely. The community is rallying together during this difficult time, praying for a positive outcome. Further updates will follow as the situation develops.