Live
- AAP names RS member as candidate for Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll
- Choi reiterates efforts to make South Korea one of top 5 global bio leaders
- Bengal school job case: Statements of two witnesses crucial for CBI to build strong case
- Three among five youths drowned in Godavari at Tadipudi reported dead
- CM Stalin invites TVK chief Vijay to March 5 all-party meet on delimitation
- South Delhi’s real estate potential reaches whopping Rs 5.65 lakh crore: Report
- No word on future, as Pope critical but stable
- Intruder killed as BSF foils infiltration bid on Pathankot border
- Six govt hospital staff members issued memos for negligence
- All set for MLC elections in AP, officials make all arrangements
Just In
Five Young Men Missing in Godavari River at Tadipudi
A heartbreaking incident occurred on the occasion of Mahashivratri as five young men went missing while bathing in the Godavari river at Tadipudi.
A heartbreaking incident occurred on the occasion of Mahashivratri as five young men went missing while bathing in the Godavari river at Tadipudi. The incident has left the local community in shock and distress.
Authorities received reports of the youths' disappearance shortly after the celebration commenced. In response, police swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. They initiated a search operation in collaboration with a team of experienced divers to locate the missing individuals.
As families and friends anxiously await news, search efforts continue in hopes of bringing the young men back safely. The community is rallying together during this difficult time, praying for a positive outcome. Further updates will follow as the situation develops.