Flamingo Festival 2025 concludes with grandeur

Tirupati: The prestigious Flamingo festival 2025, organised by Andhra Pradesh State government, concluded on a high note in a festive atmosphere. The grand closing ceremony, held on Monday evening at Government Junior College premises in Sullurpeta, was attended by several dignitaries, including Revenue, Stamps and Registration Minister and district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, as the chief guest. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy also graced the event.

Prominent leaders such as MLAs Nelavala Vijayasri, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and Pasa, Sunil Kumar, along with district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, former ministers and other key officials, also marked their presence.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Anagani Satya Prasad emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting tourism and conserving State’s natural and cultural heritage. He pointed out that Flamingo festival was neglected by the previous administration but has now been revitalised under the coalition government, with special budget allocations to the tune of Rs 6 crore to make it a grand success.

Satya Prasad reiterated the government’s focus on balanced development and welfare, highlighting the efforts to desilt Pulicat Lake to enhance its ecological and tourism potential. He applauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for tourism development, describing it as a pillar for economic growth and employment generation. He recalled that tenders were also called for removing silt in Pulicat Lake with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

MLA Nelavala Vijayasri shared insights into the festival’s history, recalling its inception in 2001 during Telugu Desam Party regime under former CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

District Collector Venkateswar expressed gratitude to public representatives, officials and the media for their collaborative efforts in organising the festival from January 18 to 20 across various venues in the Tirupati district. He highlighted the festival’s success in attracting not only locals but also nature lovers, students and tourists from neighbouring states, who flocked to sites like Pulicat Lake, Atakanitippa and BV Palem for birdwatching and boating. The event featured messages on reducing plastic usage and promoting responsible social media practices. Cultural performances captivated the audience, while outstanding contributors were honoured with mementos. Cine heroines Samyuktha Menon and Krithi Shetty drew all attention during the valedictory session.

Thousands flock to Nelapattu bird sanctuary for Flamingo fest

The third day of the Flamingo Festival 2025 turned Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary into a bustling hub of visitors on Monday. Addressing the gathering, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar emphasised the collective responsibility to preserve ecological balance and encouraged everyone to visit the sanctuary to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Earlier in the day, Sullurpeta MLA Nelavala Vijayasri also visited the sanctuary and engaged with tourists. She assured visitors that the festival would now become an annual event and extended gratitude to the Chief Minister, Tourism Minister and the district administration for their efforts.