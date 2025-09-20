Flash Mob sets tone for Vijayawada Utsav

Vijayawada: Ina vibrant prelude to the upcoming Vijayawada Utsav, a flash mob was organised at Gandhi Women’s College, near One Town Police Station, on Friday. The event, led by MP Kesineni Sivanath along with members of Vijayawada Utsav Committee, aimed to spread awareness and enthusiasm about the cultural festival scheduled from September 22 to October 2, under the aegis of the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada.

Students participated with great energy, performing dances that drew cheers from the audience. The flash mob created excitement among the youth and residents, while also serving as a promotional campaign for the festival. Organisers noted that such flash mobs are being held across the city to build awareness and encourage community participation in the grand celebration.

The programme saw participation from Vijayawada Utsav Committee members Varla Chanakya, TNSF district secretary Charan Sai Yadav, NTR district Telugu Yuvatha president Nagur, Gollapudi Market vice-chairman Pala Madhav, constituency Telugu Yuvatha president R Madhav, constituency Telugu Mahila president Sakhaasi Sarita, Gollapudi Market Yard director Mailapalli Raj, cluster in-charge Prabhu, and TDP Mahila leaders Malleshwari and Kotteti Sarita. Leaders Ali, Ansar, Tajuddin, Chaitanya, Zahid, along with NDA coalition leaders, activists, and students also joined the celebrations.