Flexible ticket price good for film industry

Mangalagiri: Cinema ticket pricing should be flexible for the good of the film industry, said managing director of Poorna Pictures and former president of Film Chamber of Commerce Grandhi Viswanadh while calling on deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s camp office here on Tuesday.

Viswanadh informed the Deputy Chief Minister that the Telugu film industry is facing a problem of ticket pricing in addition to the OTT platforms. “There should be flexibility in the ticket pricing,” he asserted.

According to him, the flexible ticket pricing system is being implemented in Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states and it could be implemented in Andhra Pradesh also.

Viswanath presented the souvenir brought out in connection with the centenary celebrations of Poorna Pictures to Pawan Kalyan. He said that the high prices of tickets also discourage people from watching films in cinema halls apart from competition from OTT platforms.

The flexible pricing policy could be introduced for the survival of film industry.

The minimum and maximum prices could be announced to fix the price in the flexible rate system. Small films in particular would benefit due to this system, he said.

“The audience would surely visit the cinema theatres that would increase the footfall,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan assured the senior exhibitor that he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister.