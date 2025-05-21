Flight service between Kurnool and Vijayawada to begin from July 2

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath, announced that a direct flight service between Kurnool and Vijayawada will commence from July 2. Initially, flights will operate thrice a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

In a press release on Tuesday, the minister stated that plans are underway to expand the service to operate daily in the near future. He added that Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, had assured of this expansion and had extended his full cooperation.

Minister Bharath, in an official statement, termed the launch of this flight service a welcome development for the region. He emphasized that improved air connectivity would play a crucial role in the industrial growth of Orvakal and surrounding areas.

He further recalled that following the formation of the new coalition government, he had met Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu several times to push for this initiative. Minister Bharath expressed special thanks to the Union Minister on behalf of the people of Kurnool district for responding promptly and facilitating the launch of the flight service.