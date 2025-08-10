Flood Levels Surge at Sunkesula Reservoir Amid Heavy Rains

Kurnool – The water level in the Sunkesula reservoir has continued to rise due to persistent heavy rainfall and floodwaters flowing in from upstream areas. In response to the increasing water levels, authorities have opened 16 gates at the Sunkesula barrage to release water downstream, resulting in a deluge akin to a surge of milk.

Currently, the inflow into the reservoir stands at 72,000 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded at 67,312 cusecs. Additionally, 2,012 cusecs of water has been released from the KC Canal specifically for drinking purposes. The ongoing situation calls for heightened awareness and preparedness among local residents as floodwaters continue to pose a risk.