Flood relief: Indian Overseas Bank pensioners donate Rs. 2.85L

Amaravati: A delegation from Association of Retired IOB’s Employees (ARISE) led by its Joint General Secretary KBG Tilak met Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu at the Secretariat here on Monday and felicitated him besides handing over a Demand Draft for Rs 2.85 lakh towards AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Considering the scale of devastation of the floods in Vijayawada, surrounding districts and coastal AP, the ARISE office-bearers KBG Tilak, Kondaviti Venkateswara Rao and GVVSN Varma immediately appealed and encouraged their members residing in AP for voluntary financial contributions to extend aid to the hapless flood victims.

In response, many members who are Indian Overseas Bank staff pensioners donated substantial amounts.The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the Association members’ generosity and commitment to public welfare.