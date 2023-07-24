Rajamahendravaram: Flood waters surround lanka villages

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari flood is affecting East Godavari, Konaseema and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts at large. Island villages (Lanka villages) in Konaseema district and tribal villages in Polavaram flood mandals are facing severe flood problems. Farmers are in tears as more than thousand acres were inundated in floodwater in Nidadavolu and Peravali mandals of East Godavari district. Vegetables will be cultivated in all these lands.

Due to Godavari floods, Vasishtha, Gowtami, Vriddhagowtami and Vainateya canals have burst their gates and running rampant. Kanakayalanka causeway of Konaseema district has been inundated and the Lanka villagers are traveling on boats. For four days, Gantipedapudi suburb Burugulanka, Arigelavaripeta, Pedapudilanka and Udimudi suburb Udimudilanka became a base for the villagers.

Tahsildar Tagore and Mandal Special Officer T Venkateswara Rao inspected Burugulanka dock. Rythu bazaars were established in Lanka villages and lifejackets are made available for those traveling in boats. Country boats are plying in Anagarlanka and Pedamallanka, Lanka villages that come under West Godavari district.

Pedapudi Lanka villagers Venkanna and Bhagwanulu said that water level was decreased a little on Saturday and they breathed easy, but on Sunday, the water is flooding again. Seethalakshmi of Pedamallanka said that vegetables were supplied to them, but they don’t have rice and kerosene.

The villagers criticised that if only the assurances given during the heavy floods last year were fulfilled, there wouldn’t be so much trouble this time. At that time, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the flood affected areas and assured that steps would be taken to start bridge construction work for the people of Lanka villages within two months.

It is said that bridge construction in Udimudi was started recently, but acquisition of 3.94 acres was not done yet. At that time CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered Collector Himanshu Shukla to immediately prepare and send proposals for the construction of Groyne in Burugulanka. Even though estimates of Rs 28 crores have been made and proposals have been sent to the government, the work has not started.

Meanwhile, the officials said that it became difficult for them to go to Lanka villages to monitor aid programmes due to lack of boats.