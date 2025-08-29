Floodwater inflows rising in Krishna, Godavari rivers

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has on Thursday cautioned that both the Krishna and Godavari rivers are experiencing heavy flood flows due to intense rainfall in upstream states. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has stated that authorities are closely monitoring the water levels and have alerted field staff in all vulnerable districts.

In preparation for potential emergencies, five SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed to the vulnerable districts to assist with rescue operations. People in low-lying areas and river catchment villages have been advised to take precautions as water is being released from various projects. The public is advised to contact the APSDMA control room for flood information and assistance via the toll-free numbers: 112, 1070, and 18004250101.

Jain issued a strong warning, urging people to follow all safety precautions, especially during Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies. He stressed that people should not enter floodwaters for swimming or bathing and must heed warning signs posted near rivers and canals.

Drawing on forecasts, he stated that scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected on Friday in the Manyam, Alluri, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts.

According to APSDMA, floodwaters in Krishna River recorded an inflow and outflow of 4.05 lakh cusecs and the Godavari River, 5.31 lakh cusecs on Thursday.

Officials in the Krishna and NTR districts have issued the first flood alert as outflows from the Prakasam Barrage have risen sharply due to heavy rains in upland areas.

The Water Resources Department has responded by lifting 66 of the barrage's crest gates to release water into the sea.

" As floodwaters gushed intensely at Prakasam Barrage, they were recorded at 3.62 lakh cusecs by 10.45 am itself on Thursday,” the official said. The barrage's inflows and outflows reached 442,000 cusecs by Thursday evening. At Srisailam Dam, the inflows are at 262,000 cusecs, and outflows are at 321,000 cusecs. Likewise, at Nagarjuna Sagar, the inflows and outflows are both at 250,000 cusecs. At Pulichintala Reservoir, the inflows and outflows are at 270,000 cusecs. Rivulets like Munneru and other streams in NTR district were at their peak as of Thursday due to heavy rains in upland areas and Telangana states.