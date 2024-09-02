Floodwaters Inundate Yanamalakuduru, Thousands Displaced

Vijayawada: Heavy flooding has wreaked havoc in Yanamalakuduru, a locality near Vijayawada, submerging the area and displacing thousands of residents. Floodwaters have entered homes, forcing many people to evacuate as the situation continues to worsen.

Local authorities have been working tirelessly to rescue those affected by the flood. Several boats have been deployed to evacuate residents from the submerged areas and transport them to safer locations. With floodwaters rising rapidly, many residents have been left stranded on rooftops, awaiting rescue.

Officials have set up temporary shelters for the displaced residents, providing them with food, water, and medical assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

The government has urged people in affected areas to cooperate with rescue teams and evacuate to safety immediately. As rescue efforts intensify, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of all those impacted by the floods.