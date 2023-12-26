Fluoride problem haunts people of A Konduru mandal in Tiruvuru

Vijayawada: Supply of drinking water from Krishna river to A Konduru mandal and construction of overbridge on rivulet Kattaleru are the two important demands of the people of Tiruvuru Assembly constituency. Both these projects are long pending projects.

Drinking water project needs around Rs 160 crore funds and bridge on Kattaleru rivulet requires around Rs 26 crore. Tiruvuru Assembly constituency is a partially developed constituency.

Tiruvuru and Vissannapeta have witnessed some infrastructural development but two mandals A Konduru and Gampalagudem are totally backward. A Konduru mandal of Tiruvuru constituency has been facing fluoride problem for decades.

The State government has set up dialysis and treatment facilities at Tiruvuru area hospital and PHC in A Konduru. Unless and until the villages and tribal tandas in Tiruvuru get fluoride free drinking water (from Krishna river) from Ferri near Ibrahimpatnam, the water woes of this mandal will not be solved.

Tiruvuru (SC) Assembly constituency falls in NTR district. Previously, it was in erstwhile Krishna district. During rainy season, large number of people living in Gamapagudem mandal suffer due to overflowing of water onto the roads. Road connectivity between Vijayawada and Gampalagudem gets disconnected disrupting traffic for several days. Many traders in Gamapagudem visit Vijayawada to buy commodities.

Construction of overbridge will solve their long pending problem. It is estimated that around Rs 25 crore will be required for construction of the bridge. Tiruvuru constituency was general constituency between 1952 and 1962 and it was changed to SC reserved constituency in 1967.

Koneru Rangarao, Nallagatla Swamy Das, Kota Ramaiah and Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi were among the prominent people who got elected from here.

The constituency is the stronghold for both Congress and the TDP. The Congress candidates won the elections eight times from the constituency since its formation in 1952. The TDP candidates were elected four times. The seat was bagged by an Independent once and the CPI also registered one victory.

YSRCP candidate Kolligadda Rakshana Nidhi was elected in 2014 and 2019. He defeated the TDP leaders in the elections. Earlier, Dirisam Padmajyothy of Congress was elected in 2009. Koneru Ranga Rao was the most prominent leader elected from Tiruvuru constituency and won the elections in 1989 and 2004 respectively. He held the portfolio of the Deputy Chief Minister and had taken up many developmental works in the constituency. TDP leader Nallagatla Swamy Das was elected from Tiruvuru in 1994 and 1999 respectively.

Miryala Purnanand of the TDP was elected in 1983 and Pitta Venkata Ratnam of the same party in 1985. Congress leader Kota Ramaiah was elected twice in 1970 and 1972. The constituency has poor irrigation facilities. Consequently, the farmers opt for chilli and cotton crops. Mango gardens are spread over several thousand acres in Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta and Gamapapagudem mandals.