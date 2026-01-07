Focus on high-risk pregnancies

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar has instructed medical officers to ensure continuous supervision of ANMs and ASHA workers in their respective areas as part of strengthening maternal and child health services. He stressed that responsible and coordinated work at the field level is essential to prevent maternal and infant deaths.

The Collector was speaking on Tuesday while chairing a review meeting on maternal deaths held with medical officers of the district. District Medical and Health Officer Dr DT Sudha Rani also attended the meeting.

The Collector said that if registration of pregnant women and delivery of services under the RCH programme are done accurately and completely, maternal and child deaths can be prevented to a large extent. He highlighted the importance of providing timely and adequate nutrition to pregnant women through Anganwadi centres to prevent anaemia.

ANMs and ASHA workers were asked to closely monitor pregnant women from conception till delivery, with special focus on preventing anaemia. High-risk pregnancies must be identified early, and regular monitoring of blood pressure, sugar, haemoglobin and other health indicators should be ensured. Reviewing three maternal deaths reported in the last six months, the Collector stressed the need for special vigilance over high-risk pregnant women.

He instructed doctors to conduct at least four mandatory check-ups, provide timely treatment, and refer cases to higher centres when necessary. Steps should also be taken to prevent child marriages and teenage pregnancies.