Focus on nutrition for women & children: JC Dr Navya

Kurnool: Promoting nutritional awareness among women and children is the key objective of Poshan Pakhwada, said Joint Collector Dr B Navya. She was addressing a district-level Poshan Pakhwada program held at Sunayana Auditorium, Collectorate on Tuesday.

Dr Navya stressed the importance of providing nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children. She highlighted the need for awareness about anemia prevention, timely vaccinations during pregnancy, and exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months after childbirth.

She advised parents to avoid feeding children junk food and instead opt for millet-based meals to ensure healthy growth. She also emphasised the government’s efforts in providing Take-Home Ration Kits through the Poshan Tracker.

Dr Navya directed officials to ensure that all children under five have birth certificates and instructed them to verify birth documentation for pre-primary children at Anganwadi centers. She also called for proper registration and follow-up for pregnant women through official portals.

Women & Child Welfare RJD Rohini urged mothers to provide healthy, sugar-free diets to their children and promote physical activity. ICDS PD Nirmala encouraged pregnant and lactating women to make use of government health services and maintain regular check-ups.

DRDA officials advocated for the use of kitchen gardens to grow organic, nutritious food at home. DMHO Dr Shanti Kala emphasised the role of ASHA and ANM workers in delivering health supplements and educating mothers on essential childcare practices.

Earlier, the Joint Collector visited nutrition stalls featuring millet-based food and participated in a mass baby shower ceremony organised by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Officials including DPRO C Venkata Narayanamma, CDPOs, and others were present at the event.