Focus on promoting energy-efficient technologies

Vijayawada: Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, has initiated comprehensive preparations to ensure the grand success of the 35th National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA)-2025 to be given on December 14.

The bureau is working in close coordination with key Union Ministries, State Designated Agencies (SDAs) and stakeholders across public and private sectors to promote energy-efficient technologies and best practices nationwide. Instituted in 1991, NECA has played a pivotal role in inspiring industries, institutions and individuals to prioritise energy efficiency and conservation as essential pillars of sustainable economic development.

Through this national platform, the Ministry of Power and BEE aim to further strengthen India’s culture of energy consciousness and contribute significantly to the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

“NECA has emerged as a symbol of India’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and climate responsibility. It fosters healthy competition among stakeholders and motivates them to achieve greater energy savings and sustainable outcomes,” said Dheeraj Kumar Srivastava, Director General, BEE.

During a presentation on NECA-2025, Milind Deore, Secretary, BEE, highlighted that the bureau is expecting an overwhelming response this year, given the Union Government’s strong emphasis on energy efficiency, renewable energy, and innovative clean technologies.

Applications for NECA 2025—one of India’s most prestigious national recognitions for excellence in energy efficiency—were opened on October 15, 2025.

The National Energy Conservation Awards will be presented on December 14, 2025, observed annually as National Energy Conservation Day, at VigyanBhawan, New Delhi. The ceremony will be graced by President of India Droupadi Murmu.