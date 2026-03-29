Focus on protecting innovation

Vijayawada: “Protecting innovation through patents and intellectual property rights is essential to transform research into commercially viable solutions,” said Bharat N Suryawanshi from Patent Office and RGNIIPM, Nagpur.

He was addressing a one-day workshop on research translation, intellectual property commercialisation, and awareness on IPR, patents, and design filing workshop on Saturday at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education under National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission (NIPAM). During his session, Suryawanshi explained patent filing procedures, design protection mechanisms, and the growing significance of intellectual property in today’s innovation-driven ecosystem.

He encouraged students and researchers to actively pursue patents and safeguard their ideas to enhance their real-world impact.

Vice-Chancellor P Venkateswara Rao, event convener Dr D Rajeswara Rao, and Dean (Academics) Dr Mohammed Ismail B, highlighted the institution’s commitment to promoting research and industry collaboration.