Focus on reaching sustainable devp goals: Collector to officials

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the officials of various departments to focus on reaching the sustainable development goals (SDGs). Speaking to them after the virtual review meeting by Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday, he said that stunting growth in children should be addressed and help them to come out of it. More awareness should be created on ‘Thalli Bidda express’ and Aarogyasri services in government hospitals.

The Collector also said that all pending works should be completed on fast track at Kayam layout for the mass house-warming functions to be held soon. Steps should be taken to prevent child marriages and Jagananna Argoya Suraksha camps are to be conducted in a foolproof manner. Pregnant women in rural areas should be educated to give birth to their children only at hospitals and their expected date of deliveries should be intimated to them well in advance. Maternal deaths should be prevented.

There should be no problems of anaemia among teenage girls and pregnant women and proper medical care, nutritional food and IFA tablets are to be provided to them in time. Education department officials should concentrate on those students, who failed in SSC and Intermediate examinations to motivate them to attend the supplementary examinations. All school going age children should be in schools.

ITIs and polytechnic colleges in all constituencies should sign MoUs with local industries soon as the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in state-level skill development programme from Visakhapatnam on October 16.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Ruia and maternity hospital superintendents Dr G Ravi Prabhu and Dr G Parthasarathi Reddy, Chief Planning Officer Premachandra Reddy, DEO Dr V Sekhar, Skill development officer Shyam Mohan, ward and village secretariats in-charge officer Suseela Devi and other officials attended the meeting.