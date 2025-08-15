Focus on saving water to boost groundwater levels: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed that improving groundwater levels is possible only through complete conservation of state’s water resources. Speaking via video conference on Thursday with irrigation water users’ associations, district collectors, and senior officials from the Secretariat, Naidu urged efficient utilisation and local-level water storage initiatives.

Water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu joined the conference from Palakollu, with discussions centering on delivering water to tail-end farmlands, ensuring equitable distribution, and protecting irrigation infrastructure.

The Chief Minister lauded the state’s recent water management successes, saying reservoirs and barrages had reached 82.29 per cent capacity. “We have diverted floodwaters and rainfall into reservoirs, filled water bodies in Rayalaseema through the Handri–Neeva project, and will now focus on Veligonda, Uttarandhra, and Galeru–Nagari projects,” he said.

Calling for similar efforts in villages, Naidu urged filling local tanks, protecting field canals, and involving water users’ associations in maintenance. The irrigation department’s engineering system will be restructured to give these associations responsibility for both irrigated (ayacut) and catchment areas.

“Tanks, canals, and check dams must be inspected immediately, with repairs completed in the next 10–15 days so that monsoon water can be stored,” he directed. Desilting canals, maintaining field channels, and allowing unimpeded flood flows were identified as urgent tasks.

The Chief Minister announced that districts will be rated on water management performance, warning against the poor infrastructure upkeep seen under previous administrations. With the state facing a 17 per cent rainfall deficit, he urged saving “every drop” to ensure water reaches all cultivable land.

Highlighting the need for groundwater recharge, the CM noted the state’s 19 lakh borewells and annual Rs 8,250 crore electricity expenditure to run them. Efficient usage could halve these costs. “Groundwater should stand at 3 metre during monsoon and not drop below 8 metre later. Managed well, we can prevent drought permanently,” he asserted.

Special attention will be given to recharge measures in East Godavari, Eluru, and Prakasam districts. Senior water resources department officials attended the meeting at the Secretariat.