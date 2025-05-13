Focus on solving public issues: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan on Monday directed officials to pay special attention and act responsibly in resolving petitions received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). Participating in the PGRS programme held at the Collectorate conference hall, the Collector received 172 petitions from the public.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, DRO Vijayasarathi, Special Deputy Collector Surya Narayana Reddy, Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, and several officials from various departments were present. The Collector instructed officials to resolve the petitions promptly and ensure meaningful responses. He emphasized that officers should work in alignment with the set goals and resolve complaints raised during revenue meetings swiftly. All district- and mandal-level officials were informed about a state-level KPI training via video conference scheduled for May 14.

All departments should submit monthly action plan reports based on their targets. A massive plantation drive is planned across the district on June 5; DFOs must submit sapling requirement reports by tomorrow. Awareness programs on “Reduce Theme Celebration” under Swachh Andhra initiative are to be organized on the third Saturday of this month. Mandal-level officials were directed to inspect local development works. Precautionary measures must be taken by the Health Department to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like typhoid. Officials were also told to pay special attention to unresolved grievances. Petitions received during the session included:

NP Kunta Mandal – A petitioner from MalliMeedapalli requested re-survey and reissue of a passbook for 2.82 cents of land, claiming the online record shows only 2.02 cents,

Tanakal Mandal – A petitioner from Gurrambailu village requested issuance of a “1B” document for the land already granted under D-patta.

People from various regions of the district submitted petitions regarding land, welfare, and administrative issues.

GM of Industries Department Nagaraju, JD of Animal Husbandry Subhadass, JD of Sericulture Padmavathi, PD of APMIP Sudarshan, CPO Vijay Kumar, LDM Ramana Kumar, Horticulture Dept. Chandrasekhar, Fisheries Dept. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, DCHO Tipendra Nayak, Tribal Welfare Officer Mohan Rao, Social Welfare Rep. Shiva Ranga Prasad, DFO Chakrapani, PD Housing Venkata Narayana, DEO Krishtappa, DPO Samatha, Aarogyasri Coordinator Sridevi, BC Welfare Officer Nirmala Jyothi, APIIC Zonal Manager Soni Sahani, DM&HO Feroz Begum, Excise Officer Sahadev, R&B SCE Sanjeevayya, ZP Dy CEO Venkata Subbaiah, Handlooms Officer Ramakrishna, Sports Officer Uday Bhaskar, and others.