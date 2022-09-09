Focus on supplying quality food to hostel inmates: Chairman Ch Vijaya Pratap Reddy

Nellore: AP State Food Commission Chairman Ch Vijaya Pratap Reddy directed the officials to modify food menu being provided by the Akshaya Patra foundation.

Holding a review with the officials from civil supplies, ICDS, education and welfare departments at the Collectorate on Friday, he said the officials should focus on supplying quality food to inmates with their whole heart. Stating that the government was spending crores of rupees on food for students of hostels, anganwadi centres and to pregnant women, he hailed Ambedkar Residential School in Bogole for providing quality food and menu.

Joint Collector R Kurmanath said the state food commission has extensively visited for two days in the district and observed how food is being supplied to various sections of society and they expressed satisfaction over supplying of quality food. He said extensive checks were necessary for maintaining quality.