Focus shifts towards Pawan in Tirupati

Tirupati: All eyes are now on Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan as he will be fielding their candidate in Tirupati Assembly constituency as part of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. The TDP cadres who are unable to digest the fact that for the first time since its inception, the party is not contesting Assembly polls in Tirupati, are now looking for a mutually acceptable candidate from JSP to be in the fray. They were of the view that if Pawan Kalyan himself enters the fray from Tirupati, they can extend their whole hearted support and not for other leaders.

In fact, there were several names doing rounds in the city as the probable candidate of JSP. Notable among them are JSP leaders Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Kiran Royal, sitting Chittoor MLA Jagnalapalli Srinivasulu and former Tirupati MLA and present constituency TDP in-charge M Sugunamma among others.

The party may field a leader from the Balija community with additional qualification of having money power. Going by this criteria, Sugunamma may have fair chances provided she must shift her loyalties towards JSP.

Interestingly, at an Atmeeya Samavesam held at TDP office on Saturday, Sugunamma commented that she will consider contesting as JSP candidate if that party invites her. In the same breath, she asked the party cadres to work for JSP candidate without any prejudices as it was the decision of the party high command.

“The possibility of Sugunamma contesting on the JSP ticket cannot be ruled out given her strong following in the constituency. Alternatively, their family has been actively considering fielding her granddaughter Batte Venkata Keerthi on JSP

ticket and efforts have already commenced in that direction,” revealed a leader close to their family,

requesting anonymity.

The TDP circles however are reiterating strongly that if Pawan Kalyan enters the election battle from Tirupati, it will bring a new josh to cadres of TDP, JSP and BJP and given the strong vote bank the community having in the city, the victory can be a cakewalk for him. The TDP senior leaders have reportedly told this to even their chief N Chandrababu Naidu during a phone discussion a couple of days back.

It was also learnt that even JSP leaders have asked Pawan to contest from Tirupati citing the example of his brother and mega star K Chiranjeevi who emerged victorious in the Assembly elections as Praja Rajyam candidate in 2009 by a margin of 15,930 votes. Though Pawan has not yet made up his mind, it was said that he is considering it only as an option along with Pithapuram and Gajuwaka.