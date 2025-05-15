Foetal sex determination racket busted in Chittoor

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar has issued a strong warning against conducting foetal sex determination tests, stating that such practices are illegal under Indian law and that strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

On Wednesday, officials conducted a decoy operation in the Bharat Nagar Colony of the 9th Ward in Chittoor city.

During the operation, individuals who had arrived at a private residence to undergo sex determination tests were identified and caught.

The operation was personally overseen by the District Collector, who confirmed the illicit activities taking place.

Authorities seized medical equipment used for the illegal tests and ordered the premises to be sealed.

A formal case has been registered, and notices have been served to the District Medical & Health Officer (DM-&HO) and the Deputy Commissioner of Health Services (DCHS) in connection with the incident.

According to officials, 11 women were present at the location, reportedly prepared to undergo foetal sex determination procedures at the time of the operation. “Despite knowing that foetal sex determination is a punishable offense, some individuals continue to engage in such unlawful activities. We are committed to taking stringent action against all those involved,” said Collector Sumit Kumar.

Chittoor RDO Srinivasulu, Tahsildar Chandrasekhar, and other officials participated in the operation.

The incident has raised concerns over the persistence of illegal sex determination practices, which are believed to contribute to gender imbalance and female foeticide.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to enforcing the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act to curb such violations.